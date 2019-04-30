|
Katherine Brown
Wagner - Visitation is Tuesday from 2 to 7 PM, with the family present from 5 to 7, at the Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Wagner. Funeral services are 10 AM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Wagner. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Wood, following a visitation at the Wood Community Center from 2:30 to 3:30 on Wednesday.
Katherine Marie Brown was born August 20, 1927 at Wood, SD, the daughter of Gottlieb and Marie (Krieger) Bachmann. She died Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Armour Care and Rehabilitation Center in Armour.
Katherine attended country school near Wood. She was united in marriage to Carroll L. "Shorty" Brown on June 5, 1949 in Wood. Katherine worked as a line supervisor for the Yankton Sioux Industries Pork Plant in Wagner for several years. She later worked as a CNA and bath aide for the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.
Katherine will be remembered for her love of caring for her children and grandchildren, baking bread, gardening, crocheting and reading. Katherine was very well-known for her green thumb, especially when it came to growing African violets - at one time having over 60 in her basement.
Thankful for having shared her life are her son Russell (Colleen Taylor) of Fairfax; daughters: Wanda (Rose Garrison) Brown of Sioux Falls, Maureen (Ray Emmett) Fischer of Parkston, and Karla Brown of Sioux Falls; her beloved rescue cat Miss Kitty of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren: Brian Brown, Sarah Brown, Jesse Fischer, Jacob Fischer, Ashlea Fischer and Emily Fischer; two brothers: Gerald Bachmann, and Donald (RuthAnn) Bachmann, all of Winner; and two sisters: Louise Klein and Betty (Loren) Cotsamire, all of Loveland, CO.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Carroll "Shorty" in 2007, infant son Terry Lee Brown, infant daughter Darla Joy Brown; brothers, Chris and Herman Bachmann; and sister, Mildred Burnham.
Special thanks to the caregivers of the Tripp Good Samaritan Center, Armour Care and Rehab Center and Asera Care Hospice.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 30, 2019