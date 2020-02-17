|
|
Katherine Kirchner
Sioux Falls - Katherine E. Kirchner, age 97, died Sat., Feb., 15, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Lennox.
Funeral Services will begin at 1:30pm on Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm prior to the service.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her 2 sons, John (Kathy) Kirchner of Lennox, Richard (Lana) Kirchner of Sioux Falls; 6 grandsons; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; her favorite nephew, Roger Moeller and several nieces and nephews.
Katherine is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Carl and Phil.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020