Katherine "Cora" Kuhlman
{ "" }
Katherine "Cora" Kuhlman

Sioux Falls - Katherine "Cora" Kuhlman passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Cora was 87.

Katherine Cora Kositzky, daughter of Katherine Cora (Ellis) and Edwin Paul Kositzky, was born on September 1, 1932 in Winner, SD. She graduated from Winner High School in 1950, and graduated from Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD in 1953. Cora worked as a registered nurse at Avera McKennan Hospital for nearly 30 years before she retired in 1991.

On January 8, 1955, Cora was united in marriage to Douglas Kuhlman in Winner, SD. She spent her married life as a wife, mother and nurse. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Cora enjoyed cooking, sewing, exercising and traveling.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Douglas of Sioux Falls; children, Katherine Anne (Lane) Mousel of Alabama, Kristin Marie (Mark) Friedel of Spearfish and Blair Douglas Kuhlman of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren, Adrienne and Tyler Mousel, Kala and Jenna Storbeck, and Noah Friedel; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Maomi and Shepard; and two sisters-in-law, Bobbe Kositzky of Graceville, MN and Janice Kositzky of Willmar, MN.

Cora is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Ellis Milton Kositzky, Paul Kositzky, and William "Bill" Kositzky; sister, Jo Ann Kositzky Klein; and special nephew, Patrick Kositzky.

Memorial visitation with family present 5:00-7:00 pm with prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Memorial service 10:00 am Tuesday, August 5, 2020 at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2707 W. 33rd Street, Sioux Falls. Lunch reception to follow the memorial service at Upper Sherman Park (22nd St. & Kiwanis Ave).

www.MillerFH.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
