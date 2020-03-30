|
Katherine Schartz
Humboldt - Katherine R. Schartz, 94, formerly of Humboldt, SD, passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020 at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, SD. Katherine was born December 28, 1925 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was the eldest of five children of William and Margaret (Terrell) Morrison. She grew up on the family farm near Humboldt.
Katherine was known as a kind-hearted and charitable woman and her greatest delight was in doing good. The sick and needy had in her an enduring friend. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and will be sadly missed.
Katherine was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church of Humboldt, SD and a member of the Altar Society. Her faith gave her steadfast strength to carry life's crosses. She had a dedication to the Blessed Mother and the Rosary. She was a devout Catholic and passed on into eternal life fortified by the last rites of the Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim, daughter, Cindy Griffin, son-in-law, Buck Griffin, sister, Janice Morrison, brother, William Morrison, sisters-in-law: Mildred Sandgren, Greta Stone, Donnabelle Schartz, Shirley Morrison, brothers-in-law: Leo Herdina, Leo Schartz, Arthur Sandgren, E. Wallace Stone, Edward Schartz.
Blessed to have been a part of her life are her children: Becky (Gerald) Hanisch of Salem, SD, Nick (LaNita) Schartz, Deanna (Brian) Kunkel, Frank (Ann) Schartz all of Humboldt, SD, Lynn Schartz and fiancé, Dean Munce of Hartford, SD. Extended family: brother, James Morrison, sister, Betty Morrison both of Sioux Falls, SD, brother-in-law, Joe Schartz of Hartford, SD, sisters-in-law: Guriene Schartz, Avis Herdina both of Rapid City, SD, 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and numerous dear friends and neighbors.
Due to the recent viral pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church in Humboldt, but the family would welcome your collective prayers for Katherine. Also, they invite you to visit the Kinzley Funeral Home website at www.kinzleyfh.com to view the photo video and encourage you to leave a message or share a memory of Katherine in the guest book.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020