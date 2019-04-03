|
|
Kathie Herren
Sioux Falls - Kathie Herren was born on September 1, 1953 in Slayton, Minnesota to Kenneth and Beryl Bjerke Bose. She grew up in Lake Wilson and graduated from Lake Wilson High School in 1971. She then attended Pipestone Vocational School for secretarial and graduated in 1972. Following graduation she worked at Marigola Dairy in Pipestone, MN. She later returned to Pipestone Vocational School this time for Cosmetology. Following graduation she worked at Dar's Beauty Shop in Lake Wilson. In 1991 Kathie went to work at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone, MN. In 2001 Kathie was set up on a blind date with Bob Herren by Bob's cousin Ann, it was instant chemistry and the two were married on October 20, 2001. Following their marriage they made their home in Sioux Falls, SD and Kathie worked for University Physicians. In 2005 she went to work at the Avera McGreevy Clinic in Sioux Falls until retiring in 2018. In 2016 Kathie was diagnosed with Neuro-Endocrine cancer. On March 29, 2019 Kathie moved to the Dougherty Hospice Home in Sioux Falls where she passed away later that day at the age of 65. Survivors include her husband, Bob Herren of Sioux Falls, SD, son, Tighe Herren and his wife, Debi of Le Mars, IA, three grandsons, Bradyn, Landyn and Trentyn Herren, two siblings, Rodney and Bev Bose of Aitkin, MN, and Judy and Jerry Samuelson of Lake Wilson, MN, sister-in-law, Colleen Bose-DeVries and her husband, Curt of Lake Wilson, MN. Funeral services will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lake Wilson, MN on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Harlan Kaden officiating. Interment is at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lake Wilson, MN from 4-6 p.m. and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Totzke Funeral Home of Slayton, MN is entrusted with arrangements. To send condolences visit totzkefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lake Wilson, MN, Avera Prairie Center or Avera at Home Hospice.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019