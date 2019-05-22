Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Kathleen Ann Tonner


Sioux Falls - Kathleen "Kathy" Tonner, 76, passed away May 20, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux Falls on Friday, May 24 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:30 until the time of the Mass at St. Michael Church.

Kathleen "Kathy" Schmidt was born in Spencer, NE on July 12, 1942 to John and Phyllis (Woidneck) Schmidt. She graduated from Spencer High School in 1960 and moved to Omaha, NE with her parents. In 1961 she married her high school sweetheart Gordon Tonner. To this union Brent, Sheri and Kristi were born. They lived in Omaha for 10 years before moving to Sioux Falls in 1970.

Kathy was a stay-at-home mom, volunteering at their children's school and other activities. She later worked for SD Department of Tourism and loved visiting with people from all over the world. Her friends and family affectionately nick-named her Chatty Kathy for her love of conversation.

As a Sioux Falls Lioness, Kathy served as co-editor of their newsletter and was selected Lioness of the year twice. She was also in Christian Women and volunteered with a local military support group during Desert Storm. She and Gordon enjoyed traveling, camping, boating and attending their children and grandchildren's activities.

Kathy will be missed by son: Brent; daughter-in-law: Tracy; daughters: Sheri and Kristi; grandchildren: Ryan, Maegan, (Bryce), Katie, (Bennett), and Matthew, (Amanda); her sister: Diane Kluthe, (Bernie); her sisters-in-law: Carol Tienken, Carol Schmidt, Linda Hasselquist, (Ralph), and Don Nimick. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gordon; parents: John and Phyllis Schmidt; father and mother-in-law: Homer and Ester Tonner; brother: Gary Schmidt; and brother-in-law: Bob Tienken.

In keeping with Kathy's generous heart, she choose donation of organs to help others. Kathy's family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation: 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor New York, NY 10017 tel: (800) 259-4636 fax: (212) 915-1319 EIN: 13-3859563. A more complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 22, 2019
