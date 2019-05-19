Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Tieszen Home Chapel
Marion, SD
Marion - Kathleen Freed, 88 died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House, Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Tieszen Home Chapel, Marion with visitation an hour before. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Kathleen I. Freed was born on June 15, 1930 at Parker, SD to Golden and Dorothy (Dopp) Carrell. She grew up at Parker where she graduated from Parker High School in 1948. On May 7, 1951 she was united in marriage to James Freed at Luverne, MN. She received her nurses training at McKennan Hospital where she was employed for many years as a RN in the emergency room. They lived in Sioux Falls and in 1978 moved back to her families home place near Parker. For the past four years she has been a resident of the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 daughters, Cynthia (Dennis) Washburn and Linda Freed, all of Sioux Falls; and a granddaughter Angelia Washburn, Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James in 1998, and a brother Ralph.

www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019
