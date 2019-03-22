Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Leibrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Leibrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Leibrich Obituary
Kathleen Leibrich

Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD ~ Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Leibrich, 55, died on 3/19/19. Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Family will be present to greet friends for visitation beginning at 1 PM on Sunday until her funeral service.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Craig Leibrich; 4 children: Ryan (Jamie) Richard, Courtney (Jordan) Berglee, Nick Leibrich and Austin (Brittany) Leibrich; 5 grandchildren: Kolter, Kasen & Avai Berglee, Josh and Madison Leibrich; siblings: Steve Belton, Tammy Naccarato, Terri Rushby and Cheryl Belton of Spokane WA; Craig's siblings: Robert (LaDonna) Leibrich, Leonard (Delaine) Leibrich, Mark (Donna) Leibrich and Brenda (Greg) Bender; Craig's uncle, Kenneth Leibrich of Winner SD; many nieces, nephews a host of other relatives and friends. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now