|
|
Kathleen Leibrich
Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD ~ Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Leibrich, 55, died on 3/19/19. Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Family will be present to greet friends for visitation beginning at 1 PM on Sunday until her funeral service.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Craig Leibrich; 4 children: Ryan (Jamie) Richard, Courtney (Jordan) Berglee, Nick Leibrich and Austin (Brittany) Leibrich; 5 grandchildren: Kolter, Kasen & Avai Berglee, Josh and Madison Leibrich; siblings: Steve Belton, Tammy Naccarato, Terri Rushby and Cheryl Belton of Spokane WA; Craig's siblings: Robert (LaDonna) Leibrich, Leonard (Delaine) Leibrich, Mark (Donna) Leibrich and Brenda (Greg) Bender; Craig's uncle, Kenneth Leibrich of Winner SD; many nieces, nephews a host of other relatives and friends. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 22, 2019