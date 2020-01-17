|
Kathleen MacRunnels
Sioux Falls - Kathleen T. MacRunnels, 63 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Kathy was born to John and Maybelle (Homan) Wagner in Rochester, MN on July 13, 1956. After graduating from High School in Adams, MN, in 1974, she continued her education at Nettleton College in Sioux Falls where she met some amazing lifelong friends. She graduated in 1975 with a degree in Accounting. Kathy was united in marriage with Jerry MacRunnels on February 14, 1976 and they were married for 9 years.
Kathy remained in Sioux Falls, SD and worked at Piorier Equipment as an Administrative Assistant. In 1983 she started working for the United States Postal Service until she retired in 2013. She will be most remembered by her co-workers for her sense of humor, smile and charismatic personality.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, her cat Ginger, watching Minnesota Vikings and Twins games, arts and crafts, and attending her grandchildren's events. Kathy loved her grandchildren more than anything, and her passion was to spend her spare time at every game, event, and special occasion they had.
Grateful for sharing her life are her daughters Rachel MacRunnels of Sioux Falls, SD, and Julie (Joseph) Johnson of Valley Springs, SD; grandchildren, Heidi MacRunnels, Preston, Peyton, and Paisley Johnson; brothers, Daniel and Thomas Wagner; sisters, Anne Strub and Mary Wagner; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother John and Maybelle Wagner.
Visitation with family present 4:30 - 6:00 pm with prayer service beginning at 6:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls.
