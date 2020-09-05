Kathleen "Kathie" MaloneyVermillion - Known for frequent moves in her life, Kathie Schreiner Maloney made her final move to her heavenly home on Sept 3rd, 2020 from Sanford Hospital in Vermillion, SD, where she died of complications from a stroke she suffered 6 years prior.Kathie Schreiner was born on July 13th, 1944 in Aberdeen, SD to Melvin and Ella Schreiner, the 4th of 6 children. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Aberdeen Central in 1962. Her zest for travel always present, she began her world travels by joining Braniff Airways as a flight attendant in Dallas, TX and eventually Minneapolis, MN. Her travels were temporarily suspended when, as a sign of the times, Kathie had to give up her airline career in 1965 when she married PJ Maloney on October 9th. Their marriage brought four children: Kyle, Kelly, Michelle and Tim -and many, many moves!Kathie entered the business world when she owned and managed Young and Richards Flowers in Sioux Falls and then enjoyed several years in office management at ReMax Real Estate. She eventually rekindled her love for travel, taking multiple trips to Europe with friends and relatives. Kathie and PJ enjoyed several warm winters in the Palm Springs, CA area where she enjoyed golf, photography, painting and meeting up with new and old friends. Until her health condition made it impossible, she loved to play mahjong, have lunch with friends, and watch the activities of her grandchildren.Kathie is survived by her husband of 54 years, PJ Maloney; children Kyle, Kelly Gellerman (Steve), Michelle (Kevin Murley) and Tim (Charrise, fiance); grandchildren Ben, Katie and Joey Gellerman. She is also survived by her siblings Terry Shreiner (Nancy), Ron Schreiner (Gloria), Tim Schreiner (Ruth), Jan Frink and Debbie Schreiner.A special thanks to the staff at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center that took loving care of Kathie, especially during the time we could not be with her.Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 8th from 5-7pm at Miller Funeral Home and a memorial Mass on Wednesday, September 9th at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. A private family burial will follow the church reception.Memorial donations in memory of Kathie can be made to the USD Foundation - Women's Basketball program.