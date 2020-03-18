|
|
Kathleen (Kay) Sanderson
Sioux Falls - Kathleen (Kay) Elizabeth Sanderson, 93, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Touchmark at All Saints.
Kathleen was mother to Susan (Sioux Falls), Fr. William Sanderson (Omaha) and Melinda (Brad) Heegel of Sioux Falls. She has three grandchildren (Sarah Brambila, Robert and Patrick Heegel) and four great-grandchildren (Dominic and Maya Brambila and Gabriel and Genevieve Heegel.)
A Private Mass of Christian Burial was offered at the Parish of St. Michael, 1600 S Marion Road in Sioux Falls. Burial was at St. Michael Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials directed to Feeding South Dakota at 4701 N Westport Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 or https://feedingsouthdakota.org
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020