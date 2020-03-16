|
|
Kathleen Stack
Sioux Falls - Kathleen Stack, 85, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Canistota, South Dakota. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, LeRoy; sons, Jack (Lynne) Stack and Mike Stack both of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Jeffrey.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020