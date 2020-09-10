1/1
Kathleen Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Walsh

Sioux Falls - Kathleen Walsh, a 5-year resident of Sioux Falls, SD, and formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, from breast cancer. She slipped away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was 77 years young.

Kathleen is survived by her children Leon P. Mack (Carleen) and their children Cameron, Shawn, Seth, Caleb, and Noelle; Marc R. Mack (Michelle) and their children Aleigha, Ashlynn, Austin, Aaron, Alex, Arica, Aydan, Aspen, Autumn, Ava and Addison; Bartley T. Mack (Rosemary) and his daughters Alexis and Kylie, and their children McKenzie, Isabella and Landan; Bruce W. Mack (Vangie) and their children Avere, Brant and Brason; Gerard J. Mack (Jennifer) and their children Lauren, Morgan and Steven; Miriam R. Mack O'Connor (Edward) and their children Meghan, Katie, Shannon, McKayla, Chase, Erin and Ellie; Donny R. Strand (Jessica) and their children Donny and Olive; 36 grandchildren noted above; 20 great-grandchildren; brother John Kelly Hughes, sister Jane Walsh and niece Heidi Brink-Malbrough.

Memorial donations may be sent to: Bethany Christian Services, PO Box 294, 901 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-0294, Attn: Donor Records - Adoption Services (800-238-4269) https://bethany.org/get-involved/donate

Dougherty Hospice House, 4509 Prince of Peace Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 (605-322-7705) (https://www.avera.org/support/

Visitation will be held Friday evening, September 11, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3900 S. Fairhall Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved