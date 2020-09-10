Kathleen Walsh
Sioux Falls - Kathleen Walsh, a 5-year resident of Sioux Falls, SD, and formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, from breast cancer. She slipped away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was 77 years young.
Kathleen is survived by her children Leon P. Mack (Carleen) and their children Cameron, Shawn, Seth, Caleb, and Noelle; Marc R. Mack (Michelle) and their children Aleigha, Ashlynn, Austin, Aaron, Alex, Arica, Aydan, Aspen, Autumn, Ava and Addison; Bartley T. Mack (Rosemary) and his daughters Alexis and Kylie, and their children McKenzie, Isabella and Landan; Bruce W. Mack (Vangie) and their children Avere, Brant and Brason; Gerard J. Mack (Jennifer) and their children Lauren, Morgan and Steven; Miriam R. Mack O'Connor (Edward) and their children Meghan, Katie, Shannon, McKayla, Chase, Erin and Ellie; Donny R. Strand (Jessica) and their children Donny and Olive; 36 grandchildren noted above; 20 great-grandchildren; brother John Kelly Hughes, sister Jane Walsh and niece Heidi Brink-Malbrough.
Memorial donations may be sent to: Bethany Christian Services, PO Box 294, 901 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-0294, Attn: Donor Records - Adoption Services (800-238-4269) https://bethany.org/get-involved/donate
Dougherty Hospice House, 4509 Prince of Peace Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 (605-322-7705) (https://www.avera.org/support/
Visitation will be held Friday evening, September 11, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3900 S. Fairhall Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. www.millerfh.com