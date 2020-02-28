|
Kathrine Clark
Sioux Falls - Kathrine Clark, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD, went to be with Jesus in Heaven after a battle with cancer.
Kathrine (Madsen) Clark, daughter of Einer and Christa (Pedersen) Madsen, was born on September 25, 1940, in Waterloo, IA. She grew up there and graduated from East High School in 1958. She studied at Grandview University in Des Moines for two years, then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder where she completed her Bachelor's and Master's in History by 1963. She would later receive a Master's in Library and Information Science in 1978 from the University of Denver.
Kathrine worked as a history teacher until moving to Sioux Falls in 1978 and began a career with Lincoln High School as a librarian. She transferred to Roosevelt High School when it opened in 1992, and later became the school district technical librarian.
Spiritual and intellectual, Kathrine was a member of First Lutheran Church and was involved with several book and Bridge groups. Thoughtful of others, she volunteered with the Banquet and was involved with the SOS program. Kathrine was a voracious reader, news junkie, and avid Minnesota Twins and Denver Broncos fan. She loved to travel with her daughters and see theatre shows. She was extremely supportive of her daughters and was always there to listen.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters Kristine (Thomas Berens) Clark, Sioux Falls, SD, Rebecca Clark, Apple Valley, MN; brother Richard (Louanne) Madsen, Denver, IA; nieces Carolyn (David) Hughes, Waverly, IA, Diane (Bill) Antilla, Shorewood, MN; nephew David Madsen, Ames. IA; and many other relatives and friends.
Kathrine was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation with the family present will be from 1:30 to 2:30 pm with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at First Lutheran Church.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020