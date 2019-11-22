Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Kathryn Arlene Baker

Kathryn Arlene Baker Obituary
Kathryn Arlene Baker, age 97 of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019. Family will greet friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, November 24, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm Monday at Miller's, with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Laurie (Richard) Reiter, Sioux Falls, SD, Cindy (Dan) Clifford, Minneapolis, MN, and Brenda White, Sioux Falls, SD; 4 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her husband Roy, brother Lindell Williams and son in-law Turk White, preceded her in death.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
