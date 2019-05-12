|
Kathryn Butler
Sioux Falls - Kathryn Butler of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 76.
Kathryn Ann was born July 14, 1942 to Joseph and Kathryn (Vargo) Torok in South Bend, Indiana. She graduated from St. Joseph High school in South Bend in 1960. Following graduation, Kathryn received her certificate of completion of Data Entry and Interior Design.
On May 23, 1962 Kathryn was united in marriage to John Dennison Butler at St. Stephens in South Bend, IN. Due to John's Air Force and pilot career, the couple lived in various places but settled near the Twin Cities in Minnesota, where he flew for Northwest Airlines. Kathryn was a devoted wife and exceptional homemaker raising their two kids, Nancy and Patrick. When her husband's company went on strike, Kathryn worked at Brockway Glass and 3M in Minnesota. They were married for 48 years before John passed in 2010. Kathryn moved to Sioux Falls in 2017 to be closer to family.
The couple enjoyed traveling to exotic destinations, and particularly enjoyed their trips to Maui, Hawaii, Australia, Ireland, the Cayman Islands and many United States destinations. She still hoped to travel to Hungary since she was 100% Hungarian.
Kathryn loved sailing and dancing. She also loved musicals and old movies. Sewing was a favorite pastime. She enjoyed gardening and watching her red roses grow and loved spending time with family. Christmas was her favorite time of the year in the church and she absolutely loved spoiling her 10 grandkids as much as possible at Christmas. She loved the Catholic faith. She attended daily masses, said the rosary, joined prayer groups and took adoration hours at church. Faith and family were truly her greatest passions.
Kathryn loved to give time and donations to charities of all types, particularly St. Jude Medical, Maryknoll Society, St. Joseph's Indian School and various other Catholic and pro-life organizations. She did various volunteer work at a daycare, created crafts and baked goods for festivals at church. She was a gourmet cook and was always trying new recipes from around the world! She loved Notre Dame University and married a man who went to Notre Dame.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Nancy (Mark) Wegleitner of Hartford, South Dakota and Patrick (Jean) Butler of Omaha, Nebraska; 10 cherished grandchildren; sister, Pat Rusina of Portland, Oregon; and brothers, Bob (Diana) and John (Diane) Torok both of South Bend, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral mass 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, South Dakota with a rosary beginning at 9:30 am followed by a visitation with family present to greet friends. Interment will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
For more information please visit www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019