Kathryn "Kay" Hockett
Scottsdale, AZ - Kathryn "Kay" Hockett, 85, went to join her soul mate, Richard D. Hockett, on January 21, 2019, after suffering from complications of dementia. She died peacefully at her home in Scottsdale, AZ. A memorial service will be held in Mitchell, South Dakota, on March 23, 2019, 11:00 am, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1401 West Cedar Avenue, Mitchell, South Dakota. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at The Lake House, 2700 North Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota, after the burial service.
She is survived by her children and their families: Mary Kay and Arnel de Jesus, Coto de Caza, CA, Rick and Sandy Hockett, Carlsbad, CA, Steve and Deb Hockett, Excelsior, MN, Vince and Colleen Hockett, Charlottesville, VA, David Hockett, Scottsdale, AZ, Tom Hockett, St. Paul, MN.
