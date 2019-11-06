Resources
Freeman - Kathryn Kleinsasser 91 of Freeman passed away Monday at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. Kathryn Hofer married Amos Kleinsasser in 1947. Amos died in 2018. Kathryn is survived by her son Bob (Deb) of Hot Springs SD. Three grandchildren and six great grandchildren and a sister Mary Glanzer. She was preceded in death by her son Michael. Funeral services will be Saturday Nov 9 at 10:30am at the Hutterthal Mennonite Church of rural Freeman. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30pm to 7pm at the Walter Funeral Home.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
