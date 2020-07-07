1/1
Kathryn Larson
Kathryn Larson

Sioux Falls - Kathryn A. Larson, age 78 of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls having been diagnosed with cancer in December. Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation also on Friday from 12:30 - 2:00 PM with Graveside Services at Graceland Cemetery, Madison, at 3:45 p.m.. Those attending services are encouraged to wear a mask.

Kathy is survived by her husband, James P. (Jim) Larson, Sioux Falls; daughter Amy (Steve) Hughes, Pierre, and their children Tyler (fiancé, Carly Niemann), both of Rapid City; Brandon and Elli Hughes; her daughter Kara (Bruce) Zirpel, Elkhorn, NE, and their children Brenna Zirpel, Sioux Falls, and Brock Zirpel, Elkhorn. Also numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Effie Wagner, sister Carolyn Wagner Minkler, brother-in-law Bruce Minkler, and their son Mark Clifford Minkler who died at birth.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
JUL
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
JUL
10
Graveside service
03:45 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
