Kathy Farrell
Barnesville - Kathy Farrell, age 77, formerly of Barnesville, died peacefully surrounded by her family at Sanford Hospice Foundation Cottage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Kathleen Gail Hutter was born on May 31, 1942 to Roy Michael and Violet (Packard) Hutter in Galesburg, Illinois and spent the first few years of her life in Rapid City, SD before her family settled in Fargo ND. Kathy graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1961 and attended North Dakota State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. While attending NDSU she met her future husband, Mike, who lived at the fraternity house across the street from the Kappa Delta house.
Kathy married Michael J. Farrell in 1963 at Blessed Sacrament Church in West Fargo. After Mike's discharge from the United States Army, Mike and Kathy farmed south of West Fargo. In 1970, Mike and Kathy moved to a farm outside of Barnesville and lived there until Mike's death in 2012. Kathy continued to live on the farm until moving to Sioux Falls in 2015 to be closer to family.
Kathy was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a leader for her daughters' scout groups. She maintained a large garden to keep her family fed with vegetables year-round. Kathy was a voracious reader, with interests spanning history, Native American culture, and eastern philosophies, and also enjoyed daily crossword puzzles. She loved music and attended many concerts from musicians ranging from Tina Turner to Hank Williams Jr. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching football. Kathy was also a dog lover, her most recent pets being Charlie and Gizmo.
Kathy is survived by her four children, Bob (Penny) Farrell, Brown Deer, WI; Deb Snyder, Sioux Falls, SD; Linda Damhof, Willmar, MN; Dan (Carla) Farrell, Sioux Falls, SD; sisters Joan Cornforth, Reno, NV; Susan Packard, Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Mike and by her parents.
Visitation and Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12 noon with the funeral service at 1:00 PM in Dobmeier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 202 Front St N, Barnesville, MN. Burial will be at 3:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Barnesville.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 10, 2019