Kathy Petersen
Sioux Falls - Kathy Marie Lang Petersen, age 65, of Sioux Falls formerly of Alton, IA passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation for Kathy will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4 - 6 pm with a Prayer Service starting at 6 pm. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with a luncheon to follow. Graveside Services will begin at 1:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, Iowa on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019