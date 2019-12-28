Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Adkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Adkins Obituary
Kay Adkins

Sioux Falls - Kay Adkins, age 75 passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Thursday, January 2, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00-5:00 PM.

Grateful for sharing her life is her first and last love, Jim Assid of Sioux Falls; daughters, Kelly (Michael) Steen of Sioux Falls, SD, Peggy (Todd) Anderson of Sisseton, SD; son, Marty Adkins of Colton, SD; grandchildren, Amy McGaa of Sioux Falls, Katie and Ashton Steen of Sioux Falls, Keith Husman of Sisseton, Molly (Jon) Stevens of Sioux Falls, Tanner, Logan, and Zach Adkins of Colton, Jenny and Jessy Feltis of Sioux Falls, Richard Bennett of Sioux Falls; eight great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Dale Bennett and Frank Feltis of Sioux Falls; step-children, Anthony Assid of Camp Douglas, WI, Jamie Assid of Sioux Falls, Jim Assid Jr. of Williston, ND, and Skeet Assid of Sioux Falls; godchild, Shana Neumann of Bayport, MN; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -