Kay Adkins
Sioux Falls - Kay Adkins, age 75 passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Thursday, January 2, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00-5:00 PM.
Grateful for sharing her life is her first and last love, Jim Assid of Sioux Falls; daughters, Kelly (Michael) Steen of Sioux Falls, SD, Peggy (Todd) Anderson of Sisseton, SD; son, Marty Adkins of Colton, SD; grandchildren, Amy McGaa of Sioux Falls, Katie and Ashton Steen of Sioux Falls, Keith Husman of Sisseton, Molly (Jon) Stevens of Sioux Falls, Tanner, Logan, and Zach Adkins of Colton, Jenny and Jessy Feltis of Sioux Falls, Richard Bennett of Sioux Falls; eight great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Dale Bennett and Frank Feltis of Sioux Falls; step-children, Anthony Assid of Camp Douglas, WI, Jamie Assid of Sioux Falls, Jim Assid Jr. of Williston, ND, and Skeet Assid of Sioux Falls; godchild, Shana Neumann of Bayport, MN; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019