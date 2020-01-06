|
Kay Gross
Carpenter - Kay Gross, age 77, of Carpenter, SD, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls. Her funeral service will be on Thursday at 10:30 AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Huron, with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Visitation, with her family present, will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Local survivors include her son, Jared (Jean) Gross of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020