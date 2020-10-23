Kay JohnsonParker - Kay Johnson, 94 died Friday, Oct 17, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Family graveside services will be held at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Visitation without family present will be on Friday, Oct 30th from 5-7pm at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home in Parker.She is survived by her 4 children, Virginia (Bob Kofski), Bloomington, MN; Joanne (Rodney) Tieman, Vermillion; Ralph Erickson, Humboldt; and Lavonne Meyer, Parker; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Marvin Erickson and Alfred Johnson, 2 infant brothers and 2 adopted brothers, Alvin and Lyle, and one son-in-law, Loren Meyer.