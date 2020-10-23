1/1
Kay Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Johnson

Parker - Kay Johnson, 94 died Friday, Oct 17, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Family graveside services will be held at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Visitation without family present will be on Friday, Oct 30th from 5-7pm at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home in Parker.

She is survived by her 4 children, Virginia (Bob Kofski), Bloomington, MN; Joanne (Rodney) Tieman, Vermillion; Ralph Erickson, Humboldt; and Lavonne Meyer, Parker; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Marvin Erickson and Alfred Johnson, 2 infant brothers and 2 adopted brothers, Alvin and Lyle, and one son-in-law, Loren Meyer.

hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved