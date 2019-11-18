|
Kay Thimsen Rozum
MItchell - After 102 years of life, Kay Rozum passed away, peacefully, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mary Kathryn "Kay" Thimsen Rozum was born at home in Mitchell, SD, on March 5, 1917. She joined her parents, Joseph and Anna (Imhoff) Clancey, brother Paul, and sister Zita. Her sister, Helen, completed the family in 1925. She graduated from Mitchell Notre Dame High School in 1935. On January 14, 1939, she married L.G. "Tim" Thimsen. They raised their four children in Sioux Falls, SD and moved to Billings, MT in 1970. Tim passed away in 1981. After
reconnecting at a high school reunion in Mitchell, she married Chuck Rozum in January of 1985. They lived together in Mitchell, SD until Chuck passed away in 2003
Kay is survived by three children, Gary (Grace) Thimsen of Sioux Falls, SD; Chris (Concha) Thimsen of Billings, MT; and Kitty (Doug) Miller of Great Falls, MT. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Marcy (Jeff) Thimsen of Spokane, Washington; 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Kay was preceded in death by her son Jeff Thimsen and granddaughter Meagan Wentworth.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Prince of Peace (4513 Prince of Peace Place) in Sioux Falls. A private family interment will be in Mitchell, South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Avera Foundation.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019