Keith Andrew Black
Sioux Falls - Keith Andrew Black, 50, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Monday.
Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Delores "Dee" Black; sister, Julie Peterson of Arnold's Park, IA; two brothers, Scott Black and Brad Black both of Sioux Falls, SD; one niece, Emily (Danny) Amundson, Sioux Falls, SD; and great-nephew and great niece, Connor and Claire Amundson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Glenn R. Black; and nephew, Adam Peterson. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
