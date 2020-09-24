1/1
Keith Andrew Black
Keith Andrew Black

Sioux Falls - Keith Andrew Black, 50, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Monday.

Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Delores "Dee" Black; sister, Julie Peterson of Arnold's Park, IA; two brothers, Scott Black and Brad Black both of Sioux Falls, SD; one niece, Emily (Danny) Amundson, Sioux Falls, SD; and great-nephew and great niece, Connor and Claire Amundson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Glenn R. Black; and nephew, Adam Peterson. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
SEP
28
Memorial service
07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
