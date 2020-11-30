Keith Arlen Severson
Sioux Falls - Keith A. Severson, 87, passed away November 29, 2020 at Grand Living in Sioux Falls. Keith was born in Summit, SD on May 19, 1933 to Irene and Olaf Severson. He was the 6th child in a family of 10. He had 7 brothers and 2 sisters. On May 8th, 1954 he married Elvira DeGiorgio in Queens, NYC.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents: Irene and Olaf: his siblings: Glen, Dorothy, Darold, Kalvin, Karmon, Ronnie, Berneil, and Beverly; as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law. He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Elvira; his 3 sons: Jim (Bonnie) of Sioux Falls, Keith Jr. (Becky) of Sioux Falls, and Christopher (Donna) of Aspen, CO; brother: Rodney (Karen) of Kensosha, WI. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation with MASKS REQUESTED and the family present will take place from 5:00 - 6:30 PM on Thursday, December 3rd at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls SD. A Scripture Vigil and Knights of Columbus Rosary will take place at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial with MASKS REQUESTED will take place at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 4th at Christ the King Catholic Church. The internment will take place immediately following the Funeral Mass. Due to Covid, there will be no luncheon following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial suggestion would be to Christ the King Catholic Church or the Avera at Home hospice program. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
