Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Keith Dammer Obituary
Keith Dammer

Sioux Falls - Keith Eugene Dammer, 57, died on May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be 2 PM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin 5 PM Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with his family present to greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are, his wife, Dawn Dammer, Sioux Falls; George & Jackie Dammer; one brother, Kevin Dammer of Wilmington, NC; two sisters-in-laws: Cindy Dammer and Carol Dammer; nieces and nephews: Mindy (JJ) Thomas, Valerie (Clint) Houser, Kyle (Nikki) Dammer, Kirsten Haack, Nick Dammer and Kayla (Dustin Lichtenberg) Dammer; special friends, Alicia Meyen and Levi Moeller; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth and Clifford Dammer; and his grandparents, Lorretta & John Decker, Antko & Sadie Dammer. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019
