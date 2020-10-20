Keith "Eddie" Ditmanson
Sioux Falls - Keith "Eddie" Robert Ditmanson, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Please go to www.georgeboom.com
for a link to view the service online and a more complete obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation.
Keith is survived by his wife, Dawna; daughter Taylor (Eric Rederth); grandson, Jamison; son, Chase; brothers: Curtis (Dianne) and Matt (Gina), all of Sioux Falls; father, Don Ditmanson all of Sioux Falls; in-laws Dennis and Pat Dicus of Mitchell, SD; canine companion, Bennie; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Peterson; and his grandparents.