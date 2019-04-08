|
Keith Hodge
Sioux Falls - Keith Hodge passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was 83.
Keith Evans Hodge was born to Dale and Evelyn (Stombaugh) Hodge on April 28, 1935 in Egan, South Dakota. He was raised in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1954, where he excelled in track, football and basketball. Following graduation, Keith enlisted with the United States Army in 1955 and was proud of his services in the Honor Guard and Military Police. Keith was honorably discharged on January 30, 1958.
After his discharge from the Army, Keith married Darlene Timmons and the couple had two children, Cherise and Kyle. Keith enjoyed many sports. His greatest passion was coaching his daughter's and son's fast-pitch softball teams, leading them to several National Tournaments and a National Championship. Keith was inducted into the South Dakota ASA Softball Hall of Fame.
Keith was a longtime employee with John Morrell and Company, where he was actively involved with the Labor Union and Credit Union. After working with John Morrell & Co. for 47 ½ years, Keith retired in 1999. On March 22, 2005, Keith was united in marriage to Betty Ann (Bishop) Bierwith in Brownsville, TX. The couple enjoyed dancing at the Shriners Dance Club and VFW. They spent many winters in Brownsville, TX and many summers at their cabin on Lake Benton, MN. Keith was a proud grandpa and "great-pa", and actively cheered on their many sporting events.
Keith was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion, VFW, and Active Generations.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Betty; children, Cherise (Mark) Hansen of Eagan, MN and Kyle (Holly) Hodge of Harrisburg, SD; 5 grandchildren, Aubrie (Steve) Grant, Breck Hansen, Raissa Hansen, Cooper Hodge and Callie Hodge; great-granddaughter, Layla Grant; sister, Georgia Creglow of Bloomington, MN; brother, Terry (Julie) Hodge of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Evelyn Hodge; brother-in-law, Bob Creglow; and nephew, Bobby Creglow.
Memorial service 11:30 am Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to McCrossan Boys Ranch, VFW, or Butterfly House & Aquarium.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 8, 2019