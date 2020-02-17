|
|
Keith Kersey
Sioux Falls, SD - Keith Kersey passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. On November 20, 1951, he was united in marriage with Marge Kaskie.
He was a member of the bricklayers union for over 50 years practicing his craft with pride.
He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Marge, and a loving father to his three children.
Keith was a devout member of St. Joseph Cathedral parish for over sixty years and was a man of deep faith.
Grateful for having shared his life are his two daughters Kathy (Michael) Fiegen, Patty (Steve) Kuehn, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Kersey, of Sioux Falls, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Keith was preceded in death by his beloved son Jim, and his cherished wife, Marge.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Cathedral from 5:00-6:30 p.m. with a wake and rosary service to begin at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 with a luncheon to follow and burial at St. Michael's Cemetery with military honors.
Keith's full obituary can be found at
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020