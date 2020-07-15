1/1
Keith McKittrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith McKittrick

Sioux Falls - Keith McKittrick, 78, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy of Sioux Falls; daughter, Lisa (Tom) Dobrowski of Montrose; five grandchildren, Joshua, Anna, Alicia, Justin, and Amanda all of Montrose; sister, Sharon Kindt of Brandon; and sister-in-law, Marie McKittrick of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved