Keith McKittrick
Sioux Falls - Keith McKittrick, 78, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy of Sioux Falls; daughter, Lisa (Tom) Dobrowski of Montrose; five grandchildren, Joshua, Anna, Alicia, Justin, and Amanda all of Montrose; sister, Sharon Kindt of Brandon; and sister-in-law, Marie McKittrick of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.