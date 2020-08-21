Kellie J. MelumSioux Falls - On January 4th, 1973 an angel named Kellie was born. On August 20th, 2020 an angel named Kellie was sent home to be in Heaven.Kellie Melum was a loving mother, wife, grammie, a fighter, and friend. Next to that, Kellie was a devoted and excellent psych RN who always strived to be the best she could be for her patients.Kellie was born in Blytheville, Arkansas and then went on to spend the first half of her life in Rapid City where she met her husband Trent. Her second half of her life was spent in Sioux Falls, where her and Trent raised their two daughters Haley and Macy. Kellie was a proud fur-momma to Molly Kate and Maxwell. On top of that Kellie was also a proud grammie to Layla May (pants) and fur-grammie to Ollie Andrew. Her love and passion for keeping up with reality TV, books, and scrapbooking never went unnoticed. We will never forget her constant use of the phrase 'seatbelt' as we left or even just walked out of the room. 'Seatbelt' to mom was her way of telling us to be safe no matter what we were doing.Kellie/mom will always be cherished by her loving husband Trent and her two daughters Haley Ann and Macy Taylor. She will be met in peace by her mother Barbara, fur baby Molly Kate, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will continue to hold you in our heart and memories until we can hold you again in Heaven mommy.Private funeral services for Kellie will be held.