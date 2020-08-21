1/1
Kellie J. Melum
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kellie J. Melum

Sioux Falls - On January 4th, 1973 an angel named Kellie was born. On August 20th, 2020 an angel named Kellie was sent home to be in Heaven.

Kellie Melum was a loving mother, wife, grammie, a fighter, and friend. Next to that, Kellie was a devoted and excellent psych RN who always strived to be the best she could be for her patients.

Kellie was born in Blytheville, Arkansas and then went on to spend the first half of her life in Rapid City where she met her husband Trent. Her second half of her life was spent in Sioux Falls, where her and Trent raised their two daughters Haley and Macy. Kellie was a proud fur-momma to Molly Kate and Maxwell. On top of that Kellie was also a proud grammie to Layla May (pants) and fur-grammie to Ollie Andrew. Her love and passion for keeping up with reality TV, books, and scrapbooking never went unnoticed. We will never forget her constant use of the phrase 'seatbelt' as we left or even just walked out of the room. 'Seatbelt' to mom was her way of telling us to be safe no matter what we were doing.

Kellie/mom will always be cherished by her loving husband Trent and her two daughters Haley Ann and Macy Taylor. She will be met in peace by her mother Barbara, fur baby Molly Kate, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will continue to hold you in our heart and memories until we can hold you again in Heaven mommy.

Private funeral services for Kellie will be held.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved