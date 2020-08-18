Kelly Dianne Munson
Sioux Falls - Kelly Dianne Munson, 53, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Munson; children, Michael McGinnis, Nathanial McGinnis; two sisters, Susan (William) Buettner, Karen Al-Ahmin, brother, David (Pam) Pano; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Anthoney; and her parents.
A celebration of life service will be 1:00-3:00pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with a service at 2:00pm.
Due to COVID 19 the family request mask be worn and honor social distancing. www.heritagesfsd.com