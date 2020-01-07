|
|
Kelly Jean Ode
Sioux Falls - On Friday, January 3, 2020, Kelly Johnson-Ode, a loving mother , grandmother and sister, passed away at the age of 54. Kelly was born on November 17, 1965 in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be available to friends with family present at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM with a family led Rosary at 6:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Barnett -Lewis Funeral Home at 10:30 AM. Flowers or cards may be sent to 2201 Bryan St. Sioux City IA, 51109. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020