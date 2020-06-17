Kendall Ward
Brandon - Kendall Ward, 54, of Brandon, South Dakota died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at First Christian Reformed Church (2901 E. 26th St., Sioux Falls). Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with family present from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18 at George Boom Funeral Home Reception Center in Sioux Falls. Please park in the North parking lot and enter through the lower level east door. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to a charity. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jodi of Brandon; son, Dalton Ward of Greensboro, NC; mother, Gloria Hanson of Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law, Ashley Ward of Trenton, FL; grandchildren, Bryson and Alani; and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his step father, Ron Hanson; and son, Jordon Ward.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.