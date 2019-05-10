Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
Kenneth A. Donaldson

Kenneth A. Donaldson Obituary
Kenneth A. Donaldson

Sioux Falls, SD - Kenneth A. Donaldson, 68, passed away Tue., May 7, 2019. His funeral service will be 10 AM Mon., May 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2 PM Sun., May 12 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; 2 daughters, Andrea (Christopher Bermel) Donaldson, Scottsdale, AZ, Lindsey Donaldson, Sioux Falls; 2 grandchildren, Jamison Hettinger, Samantha Bermel; and 3 siblings, Rita (Doug) Van Daalen, Mandan, ND, Tammy (Dave) Christensen, San Antonio, TX and Bill Donaldson, Dell Rapids. He was preceded in death by a son, Brad, his parents and a brother, Darrell.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 10, 2019
