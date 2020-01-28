Services
Sioux Falls - Kenneth "Kenny" Michael Cahoy, 58, died on Jan. 25, 2020. A memorial service will be 10:00 AM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for a memorial visitation beginning at 9:00 AM on Friday.

Grateful for having shared his life are his sister, Kathleen (Gary) Johnson, Des Moines, IA; two nieces, Mary (fiancé, Joe Lenser) Johnson, Lincoln, NE, and Marissa Johnson, Omaha, NE; his daughter, Kellee (Nick) Blumer, Sioux Falls, SD; grandson, Austin Blumer; and his family of co-workers and patrons of the Upper Cut Bar and Grill; and a host of other relatives.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lorene Cahoy. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
