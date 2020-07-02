1/
Kenneth Chesney
Kenneth (Ken) Chesney, born and raised in Owatonna by Ellen and John Chesney, went peacefully to his Lord on June 22, 2020. A graduate of Owatonna HS and Mankato State U, Ken married his Sweetheart of Sigma Chi, Darlene D. Hassman, on August 27, 1960. He served in the US Army and worked in a variety of purchasing roles including Du-Al Manufacturing in Sioux Falls. He loved his family, friends, community service, golf (and the beer afterwards), and the Green Bay Packers. He is survived by Dar, daughter Lynn (Mark Gray), son Thom (Noelle Woods Chesney), and 3 grandchildren: Kellen Gray and Drew and Ellen Chesney. He will be interred in Dallas, TX at the National Cemetery. Condolences and donations may be sent c/o Thom D. Chesney, 1830 Links Glen Dr., Dubuque, IA 52003.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
