Brookings - James, Kenneth D. formerly of Brookings, SD died February 4th at the age of 90 in Oak Park Heights, MN. Survived by wife Ethel (Peg) (Davis) James; daughters, Susan Jacobsen (Scott) and Lori James (Kirsten Obermeyer). A celebration of life will be held on February 8th, at 2:00 pm in Auditorium A at Boutwells Landing, with a private burial in Mission Hills, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Boutwells Landing, 5600 Norwich Pkwy, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082 Attn: Foundations. Cards to Lori James, 351 Burlington Rd, St Paul, MN 55119.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
