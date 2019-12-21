|
Kenneth Dains
Sioux Falls - Kenneth "Kenny" Dains, 96 died Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:00pm Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home, 57th and Minnesota, Sioux Falls with a Scripture Service/Rosary said at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019