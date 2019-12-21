Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Kenneth Dains
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Kenneth "Kenny" Dains, 96 died Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:00pm Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home, 57th and Minnesota, Sioux Falls with a Scripture Service/Rosary said at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
