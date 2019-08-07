Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Kenneth Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Davis


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Davis Obituary
Kenneth Davis

Sioux Falls - Kenneth (Ken) Roy Davis, 74, of Sioux Falls died suddenly and peacefully on August 5, 2019 with his wife at his side.

A celebration of life will be held 10:00am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery. www.heritagesfsd.com.

Ken was born to Mildred Alice Barton Davis and Roy Laverne Davis on February 10, 1945. He grew up in West Des Moines IA where he graduated from Drake University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Upon graduation he was drafted into the army and served in Vietnam. In the 1970s he moved to Sioux Falls and launched a long and successful career as an art director. Most of his work was for Lawrence & Schiller and HenkinSchultz. He was a mentor to many young designers. You would be amazed as you drive around the city how many of the corporate logos were his creations. Ken loved to travel and he and wife, Beth, were blessed to have many wonderful adventures with friends and family. He often said that what he valued most was making memories. He married Janice Lea Burnett on July 10, 1969. They had two children Erik and Jennifer who reside in Omaha. Ken and Jan divorced in 1994.

On September 30, 2000, he married Beth Walz Davis. They enjoyed fishing and traveling and spending time with friends, especial Gary and Julie Buskol and their daughters, Heidi and Shelly, Mary DeJong and Tate Profilet, and Tim and Alison Miller.

Ken was kind, and gentle and a man of incredible integrity.

Survivors include his wife, Beth Walz Davis; son Erik (Connie) Davis; daughter, Jennifer Smith and grandchildren, Sidney, Allyia and Kelvin; step daughter, Tobi Van Den Hoek, step granddaughters, Alexis, Brooke; sister, Connie (Dennis) Guillaume; nieces, Lindsay (Greg) Ingram, Dana Davis and nephew, Chad Guillaume.

He was preceded in death by mother, and father.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now