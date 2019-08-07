|
Kenneth Davis
Sioux Falls - Kenneth (Ken) Roy Davis, 74, of Sioux Falls died suddenly and peacefully on August 5, 2019 with his wife at his side.
A celebration of life will be held 10:00am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Ken was born to Mildred Alice Barton Davis and Roy Laverne Davis on February 10, 1945. He grew up in West Des Moines IA where he graduated from Drake University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Upon graduation he was drafted into the army and served in Vietnam. In the 1970s he moved to Sioux Falls and launched a long and successful career as an art director. Most of his work was for Lawrence & Schiller and HenkinSchultz. He was a mentor to many young designers. You would be amazed as you drive around the city how many of the corporate logos were his creations. Ken loved to travel and he and wife, Beth, were blessed to have many wonderful adventures with friends and family. He often said that what he valued most was making memories. He married Janice Lea Burnett on July 10, 1969. They had two children Erik and Jennifer who reside in Omaha. Ken and Jan divorced in 1994.
On September 30, 2000, he married Beth Walz Davis. They enjoyed fishing and traveling and spending time with friends, especial Gary and Julie Buskol and their daughters, Heidi and Shelly, Mary DeJong and Tate Profilet, and Tim and Alison Miller.
Ken was kind, and gentle and a man of incredible integrity.
Survivors include his wife, Beth Walz Davis; son Erik (Connie) Davis; daughter, Jennifer Smith and grandchildren, Sidney, Allyia and Kelvin; step daughter, Tobi Van Den Hoek, step granddaughters, Alexis, Brooke; sister, Connie (Dennis) Guillaume; nieces, Lindsay (Greg) Ingram, Dana Davis and nephew, Chad Guillaume.
He was preceded in death by mother, and father.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 7, 2019