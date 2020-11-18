1/1
Kenneth E. Charging
Kenneth E. Charging

Sioux Falls - Kenneth E. Charging, 62, began his spiritual journey on Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. His memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., Nov. 27 at George Boom Funeral Home & on-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls and will be livestreamed.

Survivors include his life are his wife, Terri; 4 children, Kathryn (Andrew) Charging-Little, Sioux Falls, Jacqueline (Josh) Cole, Salem, SD, Jamie (Pete) Cluts, Forney, TX, Chad Fodness, Salem; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; his mother, Evelyn Charging, Lower Brule, SD; and 5 siblings, Dallas Charging, Lower Brule, Angel Stenseth, Sioux Falls, Jada (Mark) Harding, of Nevada, Denise Zahrenhusen, Sioux Falls and Macroy Charging, of North Dakota. Obit, online guestbook and livestream link at georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
