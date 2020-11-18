Kenneth E. Charging
Sioux Falls - Kenneth E. Charging, 62, began his spiritual journey on Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. His memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., Nov. 27 at George Boom Funeral Home & on-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls and will be livestreamed.
Survivors include his life are his wife, Terri; 4 children, Kathryn (Andrew) Charging-Little, Sioux Falls, Jacqueline (Josh) Cole, Salem, SD, Jamie (Pete) Cluts, Forney, TX, Chad Fodness, Salem; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; his mother, Evelyn Charging, Lower Brule, SD; and 5 siblings, Dallas Charging, Lower Brule, Angel Stenseth, Sioux Falls, Jada (Mark) Harding, of Nevada, Denise Zahrenhusen, Sioux Falls and Macroy Charging, of North Dakota.
