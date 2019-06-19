|
Kenneth Foley
Sioux Falls - Kenneth M. Foley, age 97, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Sioux Falls with burial at St. Michael Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 5-7pm at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with a 7pm Prayer Service.
Thankful for having shared in his life are his wife, Dolores Foley, Sioux Falls; 6 children, Kay (Larry) Jurgens of Aberdeen, Mike (Donna) Foley of Sioux Falls, Pat (Jamie) Hogan of Hockley, TX, Linda (Bob) Askren of Sioux Falls, Larry Foley of Wichita, KS, Deb (Ken) Bussmus; 5 step-children, Warren (Jule) Vickery of Sergeant Bluff, IA, Bob (Barb) Vickery of Aurora, CO, Mary Vickery of Sioux Falls, Larry Vickery of Sioux Falls, Jim (Sharon) Vickery, Wimguma, FL; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019