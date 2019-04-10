|
Kenneth Hinrichs
Sioux Falls - Kenneth Hinrichs, 77, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11 also at the funeral home. Casual dress is encouraged. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dixie of Sioux Falls; sons, Troy Hinrichs and Scott Hinrichs both of Sioux Falls; siblings, Wilbur (Sharon) Hinrichs of Sioux Falls, Randy (Sherri) McMath of Worthing, SD, and Mickey (Diane) Hinrichs of Rochester, MN; sister-in-law, Sharon Hinrichs of Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald (Shirley) and Dale; nephew, Dustin Steineke; and niece, Georgia Ament.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 10, 2019