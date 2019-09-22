|
|
Kenneth Holmstrom
Sioux Falls - Kenneth Holmstrom, 77, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 20, 2019, at Southridge Health Care Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 23 also at the funeral home.
Kenneth Donald Holmstrom, son of Edwin and Lenora (Wasvick) Holmstrom was born October 30, 1941, in Colfax, North Dakota. He grew up in Sioux Falls and he was a bright spot in the days of many he came in contact with. Whether he was out on the bike trails or at the grocery store he enjoyed seeing people. Ken worked at Raven Industries for over 40 years, retiring in 2008. His bright smile is still missed by coworkers there. In his free time, he loved watching TV including Judge Judy and Raiders Football. The biggest game of the year for him was the Raiders/Vikings game which he watched with family and was proud to be on the winning end most times it seemed. Other hobbies included fishing at Lake Bryant and family get togethers. For many years he played Santa for his nieces and nephews and loved making them smile. While at Southridge he was sure to be at Bingo every chance he got.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Colleen (Stan) Birkeland of Sioux Falls, Kathy McMaster of Sioux Falls, Prudence Thistle of Gardena, CA, and Delores (Murdeen) Johnson of Sioux Falls; brothers, Vernon (Nancy) Holmstrom of Henderson, NV, Gerald (Nancy) Holmstrom of Red Bud, IL, and Marvin Holmstrom of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Gene Michaelson of Sioux Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Holmstrom; sister, Shirley Michaelson; brothers-in-law, Ed Thistle and Bill McMaster; sister-in-law, Barbara Holmstrom; nephew, Randy Holmstrom; and niece, Lisa McMaster.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019