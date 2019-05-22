|
Kenneth Jacobs Jr.
Sioux Falls, SD - Kenneth Paul Jacobs, Jr., age 47, died at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls on Friday, May 17, 2019.
He was born on November 27, 1971 in El Paso, TX to Kenneth Paul, Sr. and Beverly (Heyrend) Jacobs. As part of a Navy family, Ken moved around a lot, graduating from high school in Papillion, Nebraska. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from Idaho State University in 1999 and the Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers School of Law in 2003.
Ken worked as a professional server and bartender at numerous fine dining restaurants throughout his adult life, was a long-time and beloved server at Parker's Bistro in Sioux Falls and was a certified sommelier.
He was a very learned man and a great conversationalist. He was driven by quality in everything he did. An exceptional musician with a unique voice, he played the guitar, the upright and electric bass, and especially enjoyed Americana music and Frank Sinatra.
Ken was also an artist, actor, and avid reader who loved to debate. He practiced fencing, and was a golf enthusiast.
He is survived by one sister Angie (Pete) Jacobs Womack of Smithfield, MO, two brothers, Terry (Alla) of Idaho Falls, ID and Tim Jacobs of Norfolk, VA, and several nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Church of the Gate in Sioux Falls, to be followed by a special tribute gathering at ICON at 4:00 PM.
Inurnment will be in the family plot, at a later date, in Idaho.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 22, 2019