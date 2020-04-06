Resources
Kenneth Kaltenbach

Kenneth Kaltenbach Obituary
Kenneth Kaltenbach

Beresford - Kenneth Rodger Kaltenbach, 92, of Beresford, SD, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A private graveside services for the immediate family will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Beresford, SD. The family will host a public memorial service at a later date to celebrate his life with extended family and friends. An update will be posed with the date in the future. wassfuneralhome.com

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; their children, Debborah (Robert) Haas, Beresford, SD; Fred (Janel Short) Kaltenbach, Canton, SD; Lu (Kirk) Johnson, New Richmond, WI; Nancy Kaltenbach, Maplewood, MN; Tim (Tammy Loneman) Kaltenbach, Ree Heights, SD; Ben (Teresa Hisel) Kaltenbach Beresford, SD; Karol West, Sioux Falls, SD and Rockie West. They were blessed with 15 grandchildren and 11, soon to be 12 great grandchildren. Ken is survived by his siblings, Eugene Kaltenbach, Helena, MT, Edwin (Marsha) Kaltenbach, Worthing, SD, Elizabeth "Betty" Berry, Kadoka, SD Judith (Kenny) Nelson, Lake Andes, SD and sister-in-law Hope Kaltenbach, Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Mary; brothers, Donald and Robert; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth "Liz" Kaltenbach, Bessie Kaltenbach, and brother-in-law, Claude Allen Berry.

Blessed be his memory.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
