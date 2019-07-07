Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Sioux Falls - Kenneth L. Kniep, 68, died Thur., July 4, 2019. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Fri., July 12 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., July 11 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include his mother, Martha Kniep, and 3 siblings, Judy (Jim) Vollmer, Randy Kniep and Tim Kniep, all of Sioux Falls; a step-sister, Elaine (John) Arpad, Mound Ridge, KS; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019
