Kenneth Kniep
Sioux Falls - Kenneth L. Kniep, 68, died Thur., July 4, 2019. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Fri., July 12 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., July 11 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his mother, Martha Kniep, and 3 siblings, Judy (Jim) Vollmer, Randy Kniep and Tim Kniep, all of Sioux Falls; a step-sister, Elaine (John) Arpad, Mound Ridge, KS; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019